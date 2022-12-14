Kevin Love Mourns tWitch's Death, Urges People To 'Be Kind, Reach Out'

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love -- one of the NBA's most outspoken proponents of mental health -- is mourning the loss of Stephen "tWitch" Boss on Wednesday ... and is urging people to reach out to their loved ones and to spread kindness to prevent future tragedies.

Love took to Instagram to send his condolences to the famed Ellen DeGeneres talk show DJ ... sharing a photo of Boss with an emotional message.

"Everyone is going through something that you can't see," Love wrote on the social media post. "Be kind. Reach out. Spread LOVE."

TMZ broke the story ... tWitch was found dead on Tuesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 40 years old.

Others in the sports world were rocked by the news ... former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho shared a recent video of the two laughing and dancing on his Twitter page Wednesday morning.

"You’ll be missed by brother," Acho said. "You’ll be missed. Thanks for always laughing and smiling with me."

"Stephen 'tWitch' gone way too soon. RIP tWitch."

Added ex-NFL star Robert Griffin III, "Praying for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' family and love ones today. Gone too soon."

Former Saints receiver Lance Moore, NFL reporter Michele Tafoya, and pro wrestler Red Velvet also shared their thoughts and prayers after learning of the news Wednesday.