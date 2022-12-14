DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Checked Into Motel One Day Before Body Was Found

We're learning more about the details surrounding the sudden and tragic death of DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss ... including what those who interacted with him in the hours leading up to his suicide say they observed.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us Stephen checked into a motel less than one mile from his L.A. home Monday morning. We spoke with motel staffers who say he didn't appear to be in any sort of distress and wasn't visibly upset about anything. We're told the 40-year-old only had a small bag with him and had booked the room for only one night.

It was on Tuesday when tWitch missed his checkout and employees went to his room, where they found him deceased in the bathroom from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The staffers we spoke with said no one heard gunfire at any point during tWitch's stay -- which is possible given the motel's layout -- it has separate units, and the structure is in a U-shape.

TMZ broke the story ... Stephen's wife, Allison, was frantic when she reported her husband missing -- saying it was not like him at all, and that he'd left his car at home.

It was around 11:15 AM Tuesday when paramedics were called to the hotel and pronounced tWitch dead at the scene.

In a heartfelt post, Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to her friend, saying, "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."