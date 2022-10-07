Ray J Posts Concerning Messages, Suicidal Thoughts While Up On Ledge

Ray J uploaded a slew of worrying posts to his social media Thursday night ... ones where he heavily contemplated taking his own life, and causing serious alarm.

Fans briefly saw his concerning messages on his Instagram page ... with video of what looks to be him sitting high above the ground.

One caption reads, "If it wasn't 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight."

Another upload shows his feet dangling off the side of a ledge, showing the ground below -- that caption says, "SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit. Now!!! ????"

He took to his IG story, too ... writing, "trying to figure it out -- maybe this life was a illusion--" He continued, "-- maybe the next life was my real reality." His concerning posts have since been taken down, but fans online have been sharing their love and support for Ray ever since.

There is good news ... we spoke to a source close to Ray who told us he's been with Princess Love and their kids. We're told he was drinking and put the posts up, but she was the one who told him to take them down ... the source says Ray was not hospitalized and was "messing around."