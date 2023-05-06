Prince Harry Relegated to the Cheap Seats During King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry Gets Not-So-Royal Treatment ... At King Charles' Coronation
5/6/2023 5:09 AM PT
Prince Harry wasn't treated like much of a prince at Saturday's Coronation ... 'cause he was relegated to the cheap seats while his brother, William, sat center stage.
Harry got the less than royal treatment as he and the world watched the Coronation of his father King Charles III at Westminster Abbey church in London.
The Duke of Sussex flew solo to the much-anticipated event, leaving his wife, Megan Markle, at their home in Montecito amid continuing tensions between them and the Royal Family.
Harry was grinning awkwardly while seated among many onlookers three rows back from where his father was getting crowned King. By contrast, his brother, Prince William, was sitting front and center and enjoying the festivities with his wife, Kate, at his side.
Harry, wearing a black suit studded with colorful medals, was also seen mingling with relatives after arriving at the church with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and their husbands. Harry's reported interactions with family seemed off with his apparent fake smiles and laughter.
The Daily Mail said Harry was invited to lunch at Buckingham Palace after the Coronation, but it was unclear if he accepted the invitation since he's supposed to fly back to California to reunite with Megan and their son, Archie, to celebrate his fourth birthday.