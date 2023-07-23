Taylor Swift Couldn't Help But Laugh While Singing About Forgiving Kanye
7/23/2023 5:53 AM PT
Taylor Swift sang "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things" as one of her surprise songs in Seattle on Saturday night.
She performed the track acoustically on guitar as the first surprise song and after singing the line "And here’s to you ‘Cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do.." she let out an epic laugh.
Fans and critics alike have long speculated that "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things" from Taylor's Reputation album is about her feud with Kanye West, referencing the betrayal she felt after he released the song "Famous" and the Snapchat incident involving Kim Kardashian-West.
Kim and Kanye probably aren't getting invited to the show in LA next month. Even though Kim and North have danced to Taylor's music on TikTok.