Kanye West Throws Shade at Taylor Swift with Snake Photo

Kanye West just tweeted something that seemed to cast shade in Taylor Swift's direction.

Kanye, who's ensconced at his Wyoming ranch, tweeted a pic of a rattlesnake with the caption, "Not gonna use a snake emoji cause you know why ... I'm not sure if Christians are allowed to use snake emojis."

Not gonna use a snake emoji cause you know why ... I’m not sure if Christians are allowed to use snake emojis 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CUR6SSRNqP — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020 @kanyewest

You probably recall Ye's war with Taylor Swift back in 2016, when Kanye said he gave Taylor a heads up before releasing his song, "Famous," which included the lyric, "I made that bitch famous." Taylor begged to differ and the war was on.

Kim jumped to Kanye's defense, calling Taylor a "snake" after Swift said she was blindsided by the lyric.

Taylor then used a giant, robotic snake during her "Reputation" tour.

So Ye saying it's not the Christian thing to do sure seems like shade. It's unclear what got Kanye heated over Taylor 4 years after the fact, but there it is.