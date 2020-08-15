Kim & Kanye's Glamping Getaway, Check Out The Digs

Exclusive

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's make-or-break vacay is over, and though it's unclear if it saved their marriage ... one thing we know ... rich-people glamping looks awesome.

Sources familiar with the couple's travel plans tell TMZ ... the family left Colorado's Dunton River Camp earlier this week, wrapping up the second leg of their getaway as Kim and Kanye tried to breathe new life in their marriage ... as his presidential campaign rolled on.

It looks like the glamping retreat at the beautiful, off-the-grid resort deep in the San Juan Mountains was more focused on the kids than their parents, but it certainly looks like a place they could all enjoy themselves.

Kim and Kanye rented out the entire 500-acre former cattle ranch for a whopping $43k PER NIGHT ... meaning the fam had all the campfires, cabins, hot springs, hiking trails and other natural joys along the Delores River to themselves.

As we reported ... the couple set off on their marriage-saving vacation about 2 weeks ago in the Caribbean, where they stayed in a tropical island fortress to keep paparazzi at bay.

The goal of the trip was to work out some major relationship issues -- while avoiding politics -- and it seemed like the fam was having a good time halfway through ... before they departed for Miami en route to Colorado.

Kim and Kanye have now parted ways yet again -- he went back to Wyoming to work on his projects and his political campaign -- and she's back home in L.A. with the kids.