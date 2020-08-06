Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Put Politics Out of Bounds During Vacation

Exclusive

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have lots to discuss during their tropical island getaway geared at trying to save their marriage, but one topic is off the table -- politics.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... Kim and Kanye aren't going to hash out any political differences while working out their family issues in a remote Caribbean location with their kids. In fact, we're told the couple hasn't talked politics in a long time.

Our sources say Kanye has made it clear to Kim he's continuing his bid for The White House ... and although there are lots of reasons (e.g., South Carolina rally) she may have problems with his run, it's a non-negotiable issue.

FACT: There is clearly a political divide between the 2 -- Kanye's pro-life, while Kim's worked for years with Planned Parenthood. Remember, Yeezy took some shots at Planned Parenthood in his bizarre Forbes interview and got strong pushback from PP.

So, despite politics being a source of conflict between the two, they will not resolve differences in that department as they work to repair their marriage.

As we first reported ... Kim and Kanye are holed up in an island fortress far away from the paparazzi as they try to salvage a marriage that seems to be on the ropes.

So, it sounds like Kim and Ye won't bring up President Trump, even though he praised them both Wednesday at The White House.