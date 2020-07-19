Kanye West Holds First 2020 Presidential Campaign Rally in South Carolina

Kanye West is trading his Sunday Service for a campaign junket.

The standard-bearer of the Birthday Party will travel to South Carolina Sunday for his first campaign event.

Ye will speak at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston, but there are lots of restrictions. First, the event is only for registered guests.

Also, anyone who shows up MUST wear a mask, a mandate that is a clear break from Donald Trump. People who show up must also socially distance from one another.

Kanye seems to be serious, at least for now. TMZ broke the story ... Ye has filed docs with the Federal Election Commission, and he's also filed docs to get on the ballot in Oklahoma.

He tweeted Saturday, "Hi guys please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina at any of these locations," and he went on to list various places, in addition to his 2020 website.