Rapper Xzibit Reveals Monthly Income and $1 Million Tax Debt

Xzibit says he is drowning in tax debt and fighting to have his estranged wife, Krista, make an effort to get a hefty spousal support check to continue their lavish lifestyle ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the rapper revealed the State of California said he owes more than $400K in back taxes, and the IRS said he owes around $900K to Uncle Sam. The total of the debt comes to around $1.3 million.

In the docs, the rapper said that his monthly income is $66,547 per month, while he estimates his estranged wife Krista Joiner pulls in around $12,843.

Xzibit also claims he has over $1.4 million in personal debts and another $2 million in business debt. He also says his average monthly expenses for bills come to around $23,566.

He said that he has no significant assets and his income from 2025 was from touring and the promotion of a new album, which he says is not expected to continue in the future. He says he's been paying temporary spousal support but -- given this financial situation and her other income -- he is arguing that Krista shouldn't be able to collect any more after the divorce is final.

Xzibit and Krista wed in November 2014 and separated in 2021. They share a kid named Gatlyn, born in 2010. They are headed to trial in their divorce later this month.

Xzibit and Krista share joint custody of their kid. Court docs note that the rapper has been paying $5,145 per month in child support.