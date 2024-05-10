Xzibit Clears Up 'Pimp My Ride' Reboot Confusion, Talks Drake vs. Kendrick

Play video content TMZ.com

Xzibit got fans hyped with a video teaser making it seem like he's bringing back his "Pimp My Ride" franchise -- but it's actually a mobile game that confirms he's still fully dedicated to car culture!!!

Mr. X to the Z checked in with TMZ Hip Hop Friday to discuss his partnership with Chrome Valley Customs, which added his likeness and all sorts of digital accessories to the app.

X tells us he was surprised fans associated the announcement with 'PMR' -- especially because it's been off the air since 2007 -- but understands the passion for it.

He says it wasn't his platinum rapper status nor MTV's popularity at the time that made the show a hit -- reality TV hadn't yet plunged into the abyss, and X specialized in granting wishes like genies.

Some fans were let down he wasn't revamping 'PMR' and even accused him of clout-chasing car culture ... which he dismisses as nonsense.

Xzibit's highlighted custom whips in nearly all his videos, plus he's from California. Like, be for real.

We also got his take on the clash between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, and as you might guess, those Cali ties have him riding for K. Dot -- although, he was impressed with Drake's music all the same.

X says the bars are good for competition, and while he's not ready to call in the National Guard ... he isn't keen on the shooting news at Drake's house.