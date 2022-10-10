Xzibit Applauds Biden's Weed Pardons, Says He's Dropping Final Album

Play video content TMZ.com

Xzibit says he's super stoked to toke in light of President Biden pardoning weed possession inmates -- but says people should understand, it's just one small step in the right direction.

The Golden State rap warrior chopped it up with TMZ Hip Hop to add his 2 cents to the brewing cannabis conversation, and while he commended the Prez for cutting federal prisoners the break ... he says the majority of federal marijuana-related convictions will remain intact.

X says there's a lot more the feds -- and individual governors -- can do to ensure no one is incarcerated for Mary Jane.

Already one of hip hop's most trusted cannabis CEOs ... X kicked down doors with his previous company, Brass Knuckles, which blossomed into his current booming biz, Napalm.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

We also asked him about his famous 420 shoutouts from 50 Cent's iconic hit "In da Club" off the diamond-selling "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" album .. and he tells us the nod followed him around for years.

Xzibit also revealed during the convo that after 4 decades of blazing mics, he's calling it a career at the top of next year with his final album, "King Maker."

X admits he still has love for the craft and culture of being an MC ... but at this stage of his life, he has other obligations -- including family -- that needs his time the most.

Play video content TMZ.com