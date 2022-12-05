Xzibit Instructs Young Rappers to Spread Unity, Not Hate

Play video content TMZ.com

Xzibit is going out of his way to pay his achievements forward, and while he's at it ... he has some valuable advice for the rappers in the younger generation.

TMZ Hip Hop checked in with Xzibit over the weekend outside the Hollywood Palladium ... where he was assisting the nonprofit org Humanity Heroes in its quest to dole out 10K "Humanity Packs" containing essential first aid and safety items to the homeless citizens of skid row.

The West Coast rap vet says the little contributions add up along the way and the charitable works have been keeping him busy as he finalizes his last solo album.

The last time we spoke to X, he was perfectly fine hanging up his studio mic in exchange for more time with his family, and he hasn't wavered one bit on that sentiment.

He's also continuing to push his Napalm cannabis brand ... noting how they were able to survive the unpredictable economy during the 2020 pandemic.

We also gauged his wisdom for the current crop of rappers ... especially with so many of them dying or getting incarcerated at the height of their careers. X suggests the community should band together in order to set up the next generation for a better experience.

