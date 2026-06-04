Doja Cat Calls Elon Musk a 'Frog' and 'Bitch' in X Post

You're A 'Bitch' Who Looks Like A 'Frog' And An 'Ewok'!!!

Safe to say Doja Cat is no fan of Elon Musk... she's ripping him as a "frog," a "bitch" and some other ugly stuff in a scathing social media post.

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The singer went totally ballistic on Musk on his very own X platform Wednesday, first demanding the tech mogul bring back the “audio post” feature. Last year, Musk removed the feature, preventing X users from posting stand-alone Voice Notes.

Then Doja got personal, calling Elon a "frog build looking bitch" and a "Barrel chested ewok u look like u eat sand.” Tell us how you really feel.

Of course, Doja was referring to the small, furry characters from the "Star Wars" franchise.

Ouch! Doja may not get what she wants from the X honcho now ... especially after those fiery words were thrown his way.