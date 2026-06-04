Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Doja Cat Calls Elon Musk a 'Frog' and 'Bitch' in X Post

Doja Cat To Elon Musk You're A 'Bitch' Who Looks Like A 'Frog' And An 'Ewok'!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
doja cat and elon musk getty 1
Getty

Safe to say Doja Cat is no fan of Elon Musk... she's ripping him as a "frog," a "bitch" and some other ugly stuff in a scathing social media post.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

The singer went totally ballistic on Musk on his very own X platform Wednesday, first demanding the tech mogul bring back the “audio post” feature. Last year, Musk removed the feature, preventing X users from posting stand-alone Voice Notes.

Then Doja got personal, calling Elon a "frog build looking bitch" and a "Barrel chested ewok u look like u eat sand.” Tell us how you really feel.

ewok star wars alamy 2
Alamy

Of course, Doja was referring to the small, furry characters from the "Star Wars" franchise.

Ouch! Doja may not get what she wants from the X honcho now ... especially after those fiery words were thrown his way.

We reached out to Elon's reps for comment ... so far, no word back. 

Related articles