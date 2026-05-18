Elon Musk Loses Massive Lawsuit Against OpenA.I., Sam Altman

Elon Musk took a major L in court Monday ... because a federal jury ruled OpenA.I. and founder Sam Altman aren't on the hook in the billionaire's explosive lawsuit accusing the company of abandoning its original mission to benefit humanity.

A unanimous jury -- which deliberated less than two hours -- decided Musk waited too long to sue ... ruling the claims fell outside California’s three-year statute of limitations. They determined he was aware of the alleged conduct years before he finally filed the case in 2024 -- and that means OpenA.I., Altman, Microsoft and company president Greg Brockman all walk away without liability.

The court showdown turned into a credibility war between Musk and Altman ... with each accusing the other of caring more about money than protecting humanity from dangerous A.I. tech.

Musk's attorney hammered Altman -- branding him as a liar -- during closing arguments ... while OpenA.I.'s legal team fired back by claiming Musk was the one chasing profits.

Musk had accused OpenA.I. of "stealing a charity" by transforming the nonprofit into a money-making machine backed by billions from Microsoft ... and he wanted a whopping $150B in damages -- plus Altman removed from the company's board.