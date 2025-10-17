OpenAI Halts Sora Videos of MLK Jr. After 'Disrespectful Depictions' Created by Users

OpenAI is putting the kibosh on Sora users' ability to generate videos featuring Martin Luther King Jr. ... after his daughter, Bernice King, made the request following "disrespectful depictions" of her late father.

In a joint statement with the King Estate ... OpenAI says it's pausing A.I.-generated depictions of the civil-rights icon as the company "strenghthens guardrails for historical figures."

Martin Luther King Jr. just turned heel WTF is going on at @WWE ? pic.twitter.com/OcP3NWoD5f — ☣️₿leeves Crypto☣️ (@BleevesCrypto) October 6, 2025 @BleevesCrypto

The company acknowledges there are strong free-speech interests in depicting historical figures, but says public figures and their families should ultimately have control over how their likeness is used.

Moving forward ... OpenAI says authorized representatives or estate owners can request their likeness not be used in Sora cameos.

If you're unfamiliar ... Sora is an app that allows users to create high-definition videos based on simple texts and prompts -- including ones that feature real living people and historical figures.

People are already taking issue with their loved ones being featured in A.I. videos ... including Robin Williams’ daughter, Zelda, who’s publicly objected to fans sending her A.I.-generated clips of her late father.