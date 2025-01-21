Sexyy Red Slammed By MLK Jr.'s Daughter Bernice Over AI Image

Sexyy Red is beefin' with Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter after posting an AI-image of herself dancing with the late Civil Rights legend.

Here's what went down ... in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Sexyy Red posted on X a generated pic of herself dancing up close to the late activist.

She also uploaded a photo of herself, dressed in a plunging red dress, photoshopped next to MLK during the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

While Sexyy Red's uploads got over 50K likes, one person was less than pleased by the bold tribute ... Bernice King, the youngest child of MLK and fellow Civil Rights leader Coretta Scott King.

As Bernice put it online ... Sexyy Red's post was "intentionally distasteful, dishonoring, deplorable, and disrespectful" to not just the King family but to MLK himself.

She added ... "[My father] is not here to respond himself because he was assassinated for working for your civil and human rights and to end war and poverty."

Before signing off her note, Bernice advised the rapper to delete the post ... and it appears Sexyy Red heard BK's message loud and clear, as she's since deleted one of her uploads.

Though, not everyone thinks Sexyy Red was in the wrong ... even rapper Blueface's mom called on Bernice to apologize to SR for the shade.

Do You Think Sexyy Red Was Disrespectful? Something Went Wrong Hell Yeah

Hell No