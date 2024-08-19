Sexyy Red Launches NSFW Lip Gloss Names

Sexyy Red is heating up summer with a new business venture ... a line of NSFW lip glosses, seemingly channeling her "Pound Town" anthem.

The rapper revealed the sexually-charged makeup brand online Monday, called "Sexyy," by posing for a series of provocative photos ... including one where she held the box of lip glosses on her behind as she bent over.

She also gave fans a close-up of the glosses' erotic names ... which are "Coochie Juice," "Bootyhole Brown," "Nut," "P***yhole Pink," "Yellow Discharge," "Gonorrhea," "Blue Ballz," and "Sex on the Beach" -- which just so happens to be fruit-scented.

While the lip glosses are sure to make a Midwestern mom clutch her pearls, fans are already showing the new business love online on the Instagram post ... with some even labeling Sexyy Red a "marketing genius."

Sexyy Red isn't the first musician to get into the makeup business, however. Just take Rihanna, for example ... the singer has made a killing on her Fenty Beauty line. Though, fans would rather she spend more time on new music than on makeup ... but that's a story for another day.

Selena Gomez even dipped her toe into the beauty biz when she launched Rare Beauty back in 2019.

In fact, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Halsey, and Alicia Keys have all dropped their own beauty lines in recent years ... so, we can't blame Sexyy Red for wanting a piece of the pie -- while also making it her own thing.