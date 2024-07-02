Druski and DJ Drama Say Sexyy Red Was Best New Artist Over Tyla

Play video content TMZ.com

Sexyy Red losing out to Tyla at the 2024 BET Awards caused a big stir online with fans, but if ya let Druski and DJ Drama tell it -- there were no losers that night!!!

TMZ Hip Hop chopped it up with both star personalities at LAX, where they were kidding around about all sorts of topics the day after the award show let out.

They both attended the awards and agree with the convo online ... Sexyy was hands-down this year's Best New Artist!!!

It was arguably the biggest upset of the night ... Tyla has a bigger global reach with her Afrobeats vibes but viewers argued Sexyy and her "Rich Baby Daddy" raps speak more to BET's audience.

Druski had no problem giving props where they were due and shot his shot at both Sexyy and Tyla.

BTW, we also had to get into the obvious topic with Druski ... his recent weight loss. While the public's been trying to pin the Ozempic tag on him, he told us his hot bod is shaping up the natural way.

