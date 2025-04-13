Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's Daughter Supports Dad at Late-Night Coachella Set

Play video content TMZ.com

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter must've taken a midday nap Saturday -- 'cause she was up into the wee hours of Sunday morning ... cheering on her dad while he rocked Coachella.

TMZ has obtained the video of little Stormi -- just seven years old -- sitting on a family friend's shoulder in what we're told is a VIP area for Travis' loved ones ... laughing it up with the adults around her while they all bounce to TS' music.

We're told Stormi was in the same VIP area as Justin Bieber and Fai Khadra ... longtime pals of Travis and his ex, Kylie.

This video was taken around 12:30 AM ... so, Stormi got to stay up very late to hang out with the older crowd.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Kylie was also in attendance Saturday night, leaving boyfriend Timothée Chalamet -- who she was packing on the PDA with earlier in the night -- to hang out with Stormi.

We're told KJ and Stormi were holding hands in a backstage VIP area reserved for Travis and his team ... spending some time together before Kylie left with her pals and security to go back to the main festival area where she watched some of Scott's show.

Our sources say Kylie and Travis have a great co-parenting relationship and got along fine backstage -- even stopping for a short chat. Kylie sister, Kendall Jenner, was also backstage with her.

As you know ... Kylie and Travis started dating in 2017, and Kylie gave birth to Stormi the following year. They broke up in 2019 before getting back together a couple years later, though they ultimately broke up for good in 2022.

Travis has performed at a series of concert shows since the Astroworld crowd crush tragedy killed 10 people ... though perhaps none bigger than last night's Coachella show.