Kylie Jenner Poses in Underwear, Gives Update on Jordyn Woods Friendship

Kylie Jenner is laying it bare -- both metaphorically and literally -- for a sexy new magazine cover ... posing in her underwear and giving updates on her personal life.

The reality TV star graces the cover of ELLE's November 2024 issue, wearing black bikini bottoms and a jersey tee ... which she lifts up to flaunt her toned tummy. Kylie, who has welcomed 2 children -- Stormi and Aire -- with ex Travis Scott, went for a more neutral look for her makeup ... choosing to don a subtle pink lip and tussled down 'do for the photo shoot.

The lip kit mogul made it clear she's not afraid to show some skin for the shoot, either ... posing in a lacy pink bra and underwear and unzipped jeans for one sultry snap. She also stripped down and covered herself in a white comforter in another sexy pic.

Kylie got candid about her personal life in the interview, too ... opening up about her current friendship status with once BFF Jordyn Woods years after the Tristan Thompson scandal.

TMZ broke the story ... Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian broke up with Tristan Thompson -- with whom she now shares kids True and Tatum -- in February 2019 after he allegedly cheated with Jordyn.

As Kylie noted in ELLE, the drama left her "heartbroken," given the closeness of her friendship with Jordyn at the time.

She recalled ... "We’ve always tried to talk through things, so it’s never been a full cold-turkey cutoff; it was needed distance. Anytime something happened, good or bad, and I needed to call someone, it would always be her. To lose that person felt really lonely, but I had to go through that."

Per KJ, she "learned so much" during the time apart from Jordyn, noting the forced break allowed her to gain "so much independence."

She added ... "It helped me grow up a little bit, because we were so attached at the hip. I think that in order for us both to grow, she needed to spread her wings and do what she needed to do as well."

Kylie and Jordyn have since found their way back to one another, hanging out on occasion for dinner and such.