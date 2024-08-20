Kylie Jenner Poses in New Swimwear She Calls 'Sexiest Drop Yet'

Putting My Own Ass On the Line!!!

Kylie Jenner is reminding you summer isn't quite over, posing for a series of spicy pics ahead of what she calls ... her "sexiest" swimwear ever!

The reality TV star revealed new swimsuit shots Monday and Tuesday for her upcoming Khy satin swimwear line -- and this campaign's way different from pushing lip kits.

Check out the pics ..KJ's poolside rocking a turquoise string bikini, and in another, she's lounging in front of a palm tree wearing a silver monokini -- both pics showing off her fit physique.

Kylie is clearly turning up the heat ... captioning one IG post, "sexiest drop yettt."

Her fans can't get enough of the sleek and chic swimsuits -- and the itty-bitty blue bikini from the new line definitely warrants the sexy hyperbole.

The silver monokini's also incredibly flattering on the billionaire ... featuring plenty of cutouts to show off her curves.

They Khy drop seems like a coordinated Kardashian-Jenner fam plan -- Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have each dropped swimwear lines through their respective brands, SKIMS and Good American.