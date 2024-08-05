Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Drop Another $2 Million Off Beverly Hills Home

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott appear eager to offload their Beverly Hills home ... as the former flames have slashed the listing price once again.

The ex-couple's first home together -- which they nabbed for a notable $13.4 million back in 2018 -- hit the market again back in February ... when they asked for $17,995,000. Mind you, this was significantly less than their first attempt at unloading the property ... as they previously listed the abode for $21.9 million back in 2022.

KJ and TS didn't get any takers back then ... and it seems that's the case today, as according to online records they are now asking for $15,995,000. If math's not your strong suit, this is a $2 million drop in price ... which likely speaks to the exes' urgency of wanting to ditch the mansion.

We're surprised no one has scooped up the palace just yet ... as the home boasts 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, over 9,000 square-feet of living space, a double gated driveway, a gourmet chef's kitchen, a luxurious pool, among other luxe amenities.

While this may sound like a dream property, Kylie has a number of other homes in her portfolio ... so, she doesn't really need to keep the one she used to share with an ex.

Travis, for his part, scooped up a $23.5 million mansion in Brentwood back in 2020 ... though, the property faced peril in February thanks to a massive hillside crack.

So, he may be shopping around for all we know.