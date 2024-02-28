Travis Scott's Brentwood Mansion Sitting on Massive Hillside Crack
Travis Scott L.A. Mansion Sitting on Massive Hillside Crack
2/28/2024 7:31 AM PT
Travis Scott is in a perilous position, with his Brentwood, CA mansion sitting atop a HUGE fissure in the land below.
The crack formed after record-breaking storms saturated the soil in the L.A. area, and the hills of Brentwood were hit particularly hard.
At least 5 homes are in peril of slipping off the hillside, but no evacuations have been ordered ... at least so far.
The Fire Dept. told local residents the cracks are just on the surface -- about 4 feet of topsoil, but obviously with more rain that could change.
Geologists and the L.A. Dept. of Building and Safety are assessing the area, and they're pretty confident the entire hillside won't come down, but that doesn't mean the homes are safe ... especially because more rain is predicted this week.
Travis' $23.5 million home appears safe -- for now -- but when a hillside develops massive cracks, there is always cause for concern.
Aside from immediate peril, cracks like this often have a devastating impact on property values. Think about it ... a prospective buyer sees the fissure and figuratively runs for the hills.