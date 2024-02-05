Travis Scott Seems to Throw Fit During Grammys Performance After Latest Loss

Play video content CBS

Travis Scott got snubbed yet again at the Grammys -- and he seemed to let out his rage in the aftermath ... at least that's what some are perceiving from his WWE-style performance.

The rapper was fresh off another loss at Sunday's show -- with Killer Mike beating him out for Best Rap album, even though many thought 'Utopia' was a shoo-in -- and when TS hit the stage later for a live-music moment ... he appeared to address his anger about it.

Trav and Playboi Carti tag-teamed their song 'FE!N' ... and at one point, Travis started freaking out in the middle of the stage -- throwing around foldable chairs that were there, and even hitting some of the stage props around him.

Some assumed it was just part of his thing -- y'know, typical raging, etc. -- but it became clear to others that something else was going on ... namely, because of TS's own words.

Trav switched up some of the lyrics in the song and said "They slept on me 10 times!" -- obviously in reference to him being nominated 10 times at the Grammys but never winning.

Clearly, he felt some type of way about it -- and seems to have let it out in his art.

