Celebrities Hit Grammy After-Parties En Masse, Two Big Shindigs in Town

The Grammys have come and gone -- but all the stars who were at the show were still down to boogie once the final awards had been given out ... and that's exactly what they did.

Celebs hit the town in L.A. Sunday night -- and yes, they braved the crappy weather ... seemingly determined to party regardless of the rain and wind that was plaguing the city well into the evening. No matter ... 'cause these folks showed up and showed out in force!

One of the big get-togethers came courtesy of SZA's label -- TDE -- which hosted a slew of A-listers who rolled through to celebrate the singer's big night ... she won 3 statuettes herself.

She was in good company to ring in her wins -- stars like French Montana, Chris Brown, Keke Palmer, Big Boy, Andra Day, Storm Reid, AJ McLean, Alabama Barker and more were in attendance.

Elsewhere in L.A., the Universal Music Group party was going down -- and while there was a smattering of well-known faces who rolled through ... it was mostly smaller artists, which is ironic considering this whole TikTok feud that's unfolding.

As far as the recognizable stars -- Paris Jackson, G Flip, Adrien Brody ... and that's about it. There were a ton of other more low-key musicians/acts that popped in -- ones that are no doubt being affected by UMG yanking their music from the popular social media app.

In any case ... they looked stoked to be there and to celebrate the Grammy vibes -- whether anyone knew who they were or not!

Anyhoo ... the bashes here capped off what was most certainly a memorable night in music. There were lots of standout moments, not to mention incredible performances all around.

There were the usual artists who did their thing -- but a handful of musicians who rarely hit the stage stepped into the spotlight for historic showings ... like Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel and Tracy Chapman.

While the broadcast was full of memorable happenings, there were a few strange ones.

