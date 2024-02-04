Jay-Z Questions Why Beyoncé Holds Most Grammys But Hasn't Won AOTY

Play video content CBS

Jay-Z kept it real at the Grammys -- during his acceptance speech, he defended Beyoncé ... suggesting she oughta have more wins herself, including the long-elusive top prize.

The Roc Nation honcho was given an honorary statuette Sunday night dubbed the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award -- and Hov went up there to accept with his daughter, Blue Ivy, by his side ... and with Bey looking on from the audience.

Jay-Z went on to address his history with the Grammys -- including feelings he's experienced over the years where he thought it'd be worth boycotting, for one reason or another.

That led him to basically get to the point that he and his contemporaries just want the Grammys to get it right ... even if it's not perfect, the Recording Academy can at least strive toward being better -- and he suggested the award show had gotten better in recent years.

Then came some tension ... Jay singled out Beyonce and said some things the Grammy voters do doesn't make sense -- including giving her the most Grammy awards ever (Bey holds the record at 32 total) ... but not giving her the crème de la crème, Album of the Year.

Jay harped on this point a little longer ... saying one thing doesn't track with the other.

Play video content Twitter / @MrErnestOwens

It was a little awkward, no doubt -- because he basically articulated a gripe Beyoncé fans have long aired out about her continuously being snubbed at the Grammys ... including as recently as last year, when Harry Styles took ATOY over 'Renaissance.'

Her loyal base has been outraged before, but now ... it's obvious that it bothers Jay -- and, presumably, Bey herself as well. Jigga wasn't done airing his grievances just yet though.

Jay went on to say that some people there in the building will go home feelin robbed -- and in some cases, he said they may be right ... but in others, not so much. In fact, Jay said some of the artists that were nominated didn't even deserve to be in the category.

That spurred a chorus of oohs/ahhhs, but he didn't name any names. It was spicy, though.

Anyway, Jay spoke his piece and made it known -- he thinks Bey should be more celebrated than she already is ... and his advice to her (and others) was to just to keep showing up.

Play video content TMZ Studios