Killer Mike Detained at Grammys After Alleged Physical Altercation

Killer Mike's Grammys night came to an early end ... because he was just led out of the event in handcuffs -- after an alleged physical altercation.

Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in https://t.co/aF2yiyTHol arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past. pic.twitter.com/4epfmzqMt8 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024 @chrissgardner

A journalist for The Hollywood Reporter posted video to X showing the Run The Jewels rapper leaving the venue with a police escort ... hands bound behind his back.

The 48-year-old doesn't look particularly concerned as he's being led away ... chatting amicably with a man who is walking alongside him and police before saying hello to someone else in a tuxedo.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Killer Mike was detained after allegedly getting into some kind of physical altercation with a security guard at the event.

We're told he's not under arrest, and officers are still trying to sort out exactly what happened.

It must feel like an emotional roller coaster for KM and his fans after an afternoon full of highs.

Mike's already got his Grammys ... he took wins in all three categories he was nominated for including Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song -- though his win in the last contributed to some controversy and conspiracies.

