Killer Mike Got Young Nudy Feature Through His Mom, Couldn't Track Him Down

Young Nudy's one of the hottest rappers in Atlanta at the moment -- something Killer Mike can attest to after having trouble tracking him down for a feature.

Mike eventually got the song done -- their "Act Up" collab anchors the new deluxe edition of the "Michael" album -- but admits during a recent interview he had to go through Nudy's mother to make it happen!!!

Nudy and Mike are 18 years apart and Mike acknowledged their schedules -- like their respective generations -- couldn't be more different.

But, after exhausting all options of reaching him, Mike says he learned he actually knew Nudy's mother from school, and after he caught up with her, she promptly instructed her son to record the track.

Added bonus ... she told Nudy not to charge Mike one red cent for the feature!!!

The song arrived last week as one of 3 new cuts from the "Michael (Deluxe)."