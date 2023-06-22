Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Killer Mike Claims André 3000 Working On His 1st Solo Album

Andre 3000 Dropping Solo Album Soon!!! ... So Says Killer Mike

6/22/2023 8:58 AM PT
Andre 3000, Killer Mike
Getty

André 3000 is poised to release his debut solo album ... according to Killer Mike, who also says he's expected to hear a super sneak peek very soon.

KM was making his promo rounds yesterday, including an appearance on "TMZ Live," and popped up on Sway's Universe, who quizzed his knowledge about the 3 Stacks album rumors.

The Run the Jewels rapper confirmed Andre's project and revealed he'll be meeting with him to hear the project in its entirety, having previously heard around 9 tracks.

Andre has a blistering verse on Mike's new self-titled album and pulling the trigger on his own project feels plausible.

A solo album from Andre probably hasn't been on fans' bingo cards for some time ... the 45-year-old MC has been on a nomadic journey while playing his flute for years and it's been nearly 16 years since the last Outkast album dropped.

NO OUTKAST REUNION
TMZ.com

The chances that this album will be Outkast-oriented are none to nada, per the group's longtime producer Sleepy Brown's predictions when we caught him at LAX.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ.com

Nonetheless, rap hasn't had a No. 1 album this year, and the interest alone behind an Andre album should run the numbers up ... if it actually drops!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later