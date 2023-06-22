Killer Mike Claims André 3000 Working On His 1st Solo Album
Andre 3000 Dropping Solo Album Soon!!! ... So Says Killer Mike
6/22/2023 8:58 AM PT
André 3000 is poised to release his debut solo album ... according to Killer Mike, who also says he's expected to hear a super sneak peek very soon.
KM was making his promo rounds yesterday, including an appearance on "TMZ Live," and popped up on Sway's Universe, who quizzed his knowledge about the 3 Stacks album rumors.
The Run the Jewels rapper confirmed Andre's project and revealed he'll be meeting with him to hear the project in its entirety, having previously heard around 9 tracks.
Andre has a blistering verse on Mike's new self-titled album and pulling the trigger on his own project feels plausible.
I just saw Andre 3000 playing a flute in Starbucks how’s your Wednesday going? pic.twitter.com/EyCekDufH6— hallie (@halliesthots) July 24, 2019 @halliesthots
A solo album from Andre probably hasn't been on fans' bingo cards for some time ... the 45-year-old MC has been on a nomadic journey while playing his flute for years and it's been nearly 16 years since the last Outkast album dropped.
The chances that this album will be Outkast-oriented are none to nada, per the group's longtime producer Sleepy Brown's predictions when we caught him at LAX.
Nonetheless, rap hasn't had a No. 1 album this year, and the interest alone behind an Andre album should run the numbers up ... if it actually drops!!