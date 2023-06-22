Killer Mike Claims André 3000 Working On His 1st Solo Album

André 3000 is poised to release his debut solo album ... according to Killer Mike, who also says he's expected to hear a super sneak peek very soon.

KM was making his promo rounds yesterday, including an appearance on "TMZ Live," and popped up on Sway's Universe, who quizzed his knowledge about the 3 Stacks album rumors.

The Run the Jewels rapper confirmed Andre's project and revealed he'll be meeting with him to hear the project in its entirety, having previously heard around 9 tracks.

Andre has a blistering verse on Mike's new self-titled album and pulling the trigger on his own project feels plausible.

I just saw Andre 3000 playing a flute in Starbucks how's your Wednesday going?

A solo album from Andre probably hasn't been on fans' bingo cards for some time ... the 45-year-old MC has been on a nomadic journey while playing his flute for years and it's been nearly 16 years since the last Outkast album dropped.

The chances that this album will be Outkast-oriented are none to nada, per the group's longtime producer Sleepy Brown's predictions when we caught him at LAX.

