André 3000 Raps About Genetically Creating Friends On New Killer Mike Track

André 3000 may be an outcast to his Outkast faction ... but like Sleepy Brown recently told TMZ Hip Hop, he's still down by law with the Dungeon Family life!!!

The elusive MC just popped up to support Killer Mike's new track "Scientists & Engineers" ... no different than he did when Mike released his debut album back in 2003 when he was signed to Aquemini Records.

On the new track, André vents about wayward society atop the electronica beat ... rapping how he wishes he had "scientists to engineer friends" and how smoking hookah is a waste of time.

Future also adds color commentary on the hook ... and IYKYK, adds the perfect cherry on top of the Dungeon Family collab!!!

"Scientists and Engineers" will appear on the upcoming album "Michael" ... which is KM's first solo offering in over 10 years after carving out a separate legacy with Run The Jewels.

The verse is par for the course for 3 Stacks, according to Sleepy Brown ... who recently told us that Dré is on another journey and although an Outkast reunion was out of the question, the hip hop legend would still be there for his Dungeon Family crew any day of the week!!!