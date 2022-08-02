Killer Mike Calls ATL Top City for Black Club Owners, 'Nuisance' Bill Threatens That
8/2/2022 2:57 PM PT
Killer Mike is sticking to his guns -- Atlanta is the best U.S. city for Black-owned clubs and small businesses, but warns that status is in jeopardy if the City Council gets its way with a pending bill.
Mike was on "TMZ Live" today ... still crunk from addressing the Council during a debate on whether to launch the so-called "nuisance" bill that could potentially cut into operation times for all sorts of establishments in ATL.
Mike tells us cities like NYC and L.A. don't have the cultural connection to the clubs like ATL does, and he openly challenges anyone to show him an equal amount of Black ownership like his hometown.
Mike was front and center at Monday's hearing -- where 2 Chainz introduced him -- and the Run The Jewels MC drove home his points with force!!!
He's said his piece, now it's the committee's turn to say theirs ... once they take a second swing at the bill's language -- a process in which Mike says he'll be participating. Stay tuned!