Killer Mike Celebrates Birthday Breaking 10-Year Solo Album Drought

Killer Mike is celebrating his 48th birthday today -- fittingly on 4/20 -- but instead of receiving gifts, the Run the Jewels rapper is actually giving one to fans ... his new album single, "Don't Let the Devil!!!"

The song officially marks the upcoming release of "Michael," KM's first solo album in more than 10 years, which is set to drop on June 16.

Mike lyrically tackles multiple issues he feels are plaguing his community and carries on the current RTJ tradition with an EL-P feature, who also produced the track alongside No I.D. and Little Shalimar.

He's also shouting out the sticky icky, since his born day falls on the official THC holiday.

Play video content TMZ.com

This time last year, he educated TMZ Hip Hop on the benefits of cannabis, and his wife, Shay Bigga, even had a funny cameo!!!