Rihanna's New Tattoo Was Designed By Her Kids

Rihanna's got some fresh ink ... and it was inspired by her kids.

RiRi took a piece of paper with some scribbles her young children made and brought it to a tattoo artist, who recreated the childhood artwork and inked it on the back of her knee.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It looks like the kids took some red, brown, orange, yellow, green, purple, black and blue markers and drew lines all over the paper ... but Rihanna's tattoo is just black ink.

The kiddos also slapped some "Paw Patrol" stickers on their work of art ... but it didn't make the cut on Rihanna's fresh ink.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have three children together ... RZA Athelston, Riot Rose and Rocki Irish ... they're aged 3 and under -- although RZA turns 4 later this month! -- so they probably don't understand what mama just did, but when they grow up, we're sure they'll appreciate the sweet gesture.