Rick Ross Disses Drake During Verzuz Battle against French Montana, Watch!

Play video content Video: Rick Ross Disses Drake During Verzuz Battle against French Montana TMZ.com

Rick Ross may not have scored the W in his Verzuz battle against French Montana ... but Drake's the one who took the L.

Ricky Rozay faced off against French in L.A. Thursday night ... and Drizzy caught a stray while he was running through his hits.

The Boss was about to launch into "Aston Martin Music" -- his 2010 collab with Drake and Chrisette Michele -- when he told the audience he wanted to do it without Drake's vocals.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

When it got to Drizzy's hook, he told the crowd ... "Sing lil man part."

Rick made his position known early on in the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef ... when he dropped "Champagne Moments" in April 2024. Remember, he coined the diss "BBL Drizzy" in that track.