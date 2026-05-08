Rihanna and A$AP Rocky All Smiles in New Video Amid Rumors of Tension

Told You There Was No Tension ...

Rihanna seems to be trying to tamp down speculation she was beefing with A$AP Rocky at the Met Gala -- with a new video of them having a blast together.

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On Thursday, RiRi posted the 45-second montage clip to X showing the famous couple smiling, holding hands, and partying the night away at Monday's gala in NYC. Translation: there's no trouble in paradise.

Play video content Video: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Appear Exhausted After Long Met Gala, On Video BACKGRID

But, as TMZ first reported, Riri and Rocky were caught on video in the throes of what looked like an emotional conversation inside a sprinter bus outside the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

More footage surfaced that captured Rihanna looking unhappy at A$AP, sparking rumors online of tensions between the iconic singer and her rapper beau.

However, sources close to the situation told us it was nothing more than just pure exhaustion. Riri and Rocky were drained after a marathon day of preparing for the gala.