Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Appear Moody After Long Met Gala, On Video

Play video content Video: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Appear Exhausted After Long Met Gala, On Video BACKGRID

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Met Gala evening went down just like a high school prom ... a ton of fun, followed by what appears to be an emotional talk.

The couple was photographed inside a sprinter bus Monday night ... but instead of popping bottles and celebrating the billionaire singer's 12th Met Gala, the couple seemed to be tired after the long event.

In the video ... the body language speaks for itself. At one point, RiRi put on a mild smile as they walked back into their hotel.

A witness at the Met who saw the couple at various occasions throughout the night tells TMZ that Rihanna and A$AP were totally fine and having a great time. The witness said they did not appear to have any issues.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been together a long time -- with reports first linking them in 2020 -- and they've been through a lot together ... most recently the shocking shooting at their L.A.-area mansion.

Rihanna and Rocky were just a few of the many stars at the gala ... and, while their outfits weren't exactly head-scratchers, the same can't be said for many of their fellow attendees. Click through our gallery to see all the looks that had us saying WTF???