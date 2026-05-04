Kardashian-Jenner Looks From 2026 Met Gala

We Never Met a Gala We Didn't Like!!!

Met Gala Monday is like Super Bowl Sunday for the Kardashian-Jenner family ... well, most of them anyway ... and they didn't disappoint on fashion's biggest night.

Play video content Video: Kim Kardashian Heads To Met Gala In Futuristic, Orange Outfit TMZ.com

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner brought some serious sex appeal to the 2026 Met Gala ... with some percolating and futuristic looks.

The sisters flaunted their curves, especially their boobs ... and they turned heads and made jaws drop as they made their grand entrances.

Kim, Kendall, and Kylie were all flying solo ... with Timothée Chalamet picking a courtside seat at the New York Knicks playoff game over a Met appearance with Kylie.

Play video content Video: Kris and Kylie Jenner Leave Hotel Ahead of Met Gala Arrival TMZ.com

Kris Jenner was there too ... and the momager looked super comfy. Kris' kimono-styled look looked good, and her facelift looked great.