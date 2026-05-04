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Met Gala Red Carpet Protest Attempt Foiled, On Video

Met Gala 2026 Protestor Tackled in Seconds by Security, NYPD

By TMZ Staff
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A tense moment unfolded just outside fashion’s biggest night when an unidentified person made a run for the Met Gala red carpet ... but their red carpet debut was stopped instantly.

Video circulating online shows the individual darting toward the entrance where celebs were arriving, but before they get close, security and NYPD officers rush in and put the sprint to a stop. Multiple guards and officers pile on, taking the person to the ground in seconds.

The clip captures the heavy response, with authorities quickly surrounding and restraining the individual as the situation is brought under control.

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Showstoppers At Met Gala 2026 Launch Gallery
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It's still unclear what sparked the protester trying to slip into the action of Fashion's Biggest Night, but there was zero hesitation from security controlling the tightest guest list in NYC tonight.

The Met Gala's known for its massive star power and strict perimeter ... and this shows just how locked down it really is.

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