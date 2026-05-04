JPMorgan Chase Exec's Alleged X-Rated Rainy Day Remark in Refiled Lawsuit

A rainy-day excuse from JPMorgan Chase exec Lorna Hajdini turned into something way more loaded -- at least according to new details in the bombshell lawsuit filed by a former employee.

According to the complaint, obtained by TMZ and formally entered Monday on the docket, the ex-JPMorgan banker -- identified as John Doe -- points to a pair of May 2024 exchanges he claims set everything in motion.

He says, after he declined drinks because of the weather, Lorna, his supervisor, pivoted ... inviting him into her Uber and allegedly dropping a one-liner: "Come with me ... I don’t like the rain, but I do like getting wet."

He claims that wasn't the first time she hit him with a "wet" reference ... alleging the harassment started when they began working together earlier that month -- and Hajdini made her first move on him.

As TMZ previously reported, he claims Hajdini dropped a pen on the floor near his desk and while bending down to pick it up, caressed his leg and said, "Oh, you did play basketball in college? … I love basketball players … they get me so wet."

However, he also claims the flirtation turned threatening when his boss reminded him she was in charge and "owned" him.

After declining another invite to go out, Doe alleges Hajdini threatened to tank his career if he didn’t sleep with her, telling him ... "If you don’t f*** me soon, I’m going to ruin you … Never forget, I f***ing own you."

From there, the suit paints a picture of things spiraling inside the office. The employee claims Hajdini made graphic remarks at his desk ... such as telling him she wanted to perform a sex act on him, and hinting his career could take off if he "started pleasing" her.

The allegations don’t stop at sex. The banker also accuses his supervisor of making racially charged remarks ... allegedly telling him leadership wanted to keep the firm "strong and white," while questioning whether someone like him -- of South Asian descent -- would ever be allowed to lead deals.

He claims the fallout got even uglier after he spoke up ... alleging he later received a threatening voicemail telling him he wasn’t welcome because of his skin color.

A spokesperson for JPMorgan told us last week, the company conducted an investigation and doesn't "believe there's any merit" to Doe's claims.