JPMorgan Exec's Dad Defends Son Amid Sexual Harassment Suit Against Female Boss

The dad of the ex-JPMorgan Chase banker who sued his female boss is standing by his son amid scandalous allegations.

Last week, the senior VP -- identified only as John Doe in the suit -- accused Lorna Hajdini of allegedly drugging him and pressuring him into "non-consensual and humiliating sex acts."

On Sunday, the plaintiff's dad told The New York Post that he didn't know anything about his son's lawsuit, saying ... "He didn’t talk with us or anything."

But he stressed that he still has his back, adding ... "He’s my son. He’s a good guy."

In the lawsuit, Doe claims Hajdini slipped him "roofies" -- the date rape drug -- and allegedly forced him to have sex while she scolded him and made him cry.

The suit also claims Hajdini would call him things like "little Arab boy toy" and "little brown boy" while engaging in unwanted activity.

Doe says in the suit that, in one instance, Hajdini allegedly offered him a "Birthday BJ" ... and claims that she grabbed his junk in another.

The lawsuit also alleges that Hajdini told Doe she owned him and threatened to "ruin" him if he didn't have sex with her.

Hajdini "categorically denies" the allegations, and her lawyers previously told TMZ ... "She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place."

A spokesperson for JPMorgan also told us last week that they conducted an investigation and they "don't believe there's any merit" to Doe's claims.

The spokesperson told TMZ ... "While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations."