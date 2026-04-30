JPMorgan Exec Claims in Lawsuit Female Boss Drugged Him, Forced Him to Have Sex

A JPMorgan Chase senior VP says his female boss made his life a living hell, ordering him to have sex with her and threatening to destroy his career when he wouldn't ... this according to a new lawsuit.

The plaintiff -- identified only as John Doe -- filed the suit Monday against Lorna Hajdini, executive director of JPMorgan Chase's Leveraged Finance division. Daily Mail was the first to report the news.

Doe claims Hajdini used her power to pressure him into having "non-consensual and humiliating sex acts" ... even though he says he's married and pled with her to stop.

He says Hajdini also confessed she repeatedly slipped him "roofies" -- the date rape drug -- while at one point forcing him to have sex as she scolded him and made him cry.

On another occasion, Doe says Hajdini told him if he wanted a promotion to executive director, he would have to earn it by pleasing her.

During one event, Doe says Hajdini grabbed his junk and ran her spit-covered hands over his head and neck. At that function, Doe says Hajdini called him her "little Arab boy toy."

On a different occasion, Doe claims Hajdini offered to give him a "Birthday BJ," dubbing him her "little brown boy."

Doe says all the harassment started in the spring of 2024 when they began working together -- and Hajdini made her first move on him.

He says Hajdini dropped a pen on the floor near his desk and, as she bent down to pick it up, she caressed his leg, telling him ... "Oh, you did play basketball in college? … I love basketball players … they get me so wet."

And Doe says when he once refused to have drinks with Hajdini, she allegedly responded, "If you don’t f*** me soon, I’m going to ruin you … never forget, I f***ing own you."

Doe says the bank put him on involuntary leave when he finally reported the alleged abuse, killing his reputation and effectively allowing Hajdini to continue in her job without punishment.

Doe is seeking damages for lost earnings, emotional distress and reputational harm.

According to the report, JP Morgan Chase responded to the suit, saying it conducted a thorough investigation but found no evidence to support the allegations. A spokesperson also said "the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations."