50 Cent Sued by Ex-Staffer Claiming Retaliation, Harassment, Witness Intimidation

50 Cent is being dragged to court by a woman who claims he fired her when she wouldn't commit crimes to protect him. A rep for the rapper adamantly denies the claims.

The rapper is being sued by Monique Mayers, who claims she worked for 50 Cent for 12 years in senior operational roles across his various businesses -- until she was unceremoniously fired and then harassed and intimidated.

In the lawsuit, filed by attorney Bennitta Joseph of Joseph & Norinsberg and obtained by TMZ, Mayers claims she was working for 50 Cent when he was going through bankruptcy ... and she says she refused his demands to hide property in her own name to help him.

Mayers also claims 50 Cent pressured her to file a bogus police report framing his driver/bodyguard for stealing his car and $600,000 in cash ... which she also refused.

She says 50 retaliated by firing her and forcing Forbes to retract a feature story about her, before beginning a years-long intimidation campaign.

In her suit, Mayers claims 50 used texts, calls and threats to punish her and silence her ... and she alleges the retaliation "has never stopped."

Mayers is suing 50 Cent for intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy ... and she's going after him for money and an injunction barring him from intimidating, harassing or retaliating against her.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his representatives tell TMZ ... they "categorically and strenuously deny the baseless allegations made in a recent civil complaint filed by Monique Mayers." His rep called Monique a "disgruntled former employee who was terminated for cause over five years ago."

They continued, "This lawsuit is nothing more than a transparent attempt to use the guise of a legal proceeding to seek an unjustified payday well outside of the applicable Statute of Limitations."