Kim Kardashian, 50 Cent on Set of Eva Longoria's Netflix Film 'The Fifth Wheel'

Kim Kardashian just linked up with 50 Cent ... and no, this isn’t a random photo op, 'cause the two were spotted rolling onto set together to shoot the new Netflix film, "The Fifth Wheel."

The SKIMS boss stepped out in head-to-toe black, serving some serious leading-lady energy as she hopped out of her ride to get back to work on Eva Longoria’s latest project ... while 50 was all business in a chunky chain and cap.

Cameras caught the pair between takes of a club scene -- and yes, we were the ones who broke the news 50 joined the cast.

We’re told he’s already shot some scenes at Exchange LA in Downtown L.A. alongside Nikki Glaser and Brenda Song, who play high school besties reuniting for a Vegas getaway.