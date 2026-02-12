Eva Longoria Asked Brooks Nader to Audition for Netflix Comedy 'The Fifth Wheel'

I Got Brooks Nader In My New Comedy!!!

Eva Longoria leaned on a trusted friend while assembling the cast of Netflix's "The Fifth Wheel" ... tapping Brooks Nader for a role in the Netflix comedy.

Production sources tell TMZ ... it was Eva who personally asked Brooks to be part of the female-driven film. The two have been friends for a few years, and Eva believed Brooks would be a strong fit for the project.

We're told there were no shortcuts, and Brooks still came in and read for the role like any other actress. She auditioned, impressed, and landed the part.

We got photos of Brooks on set in Pasadena Wednesday, deep in filming. Our production sources say she's not just popping in for a cameo ... she's playing a meaty role with multiple speaking scenes.

We’re told Brooks, Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser and Brenda Song are filming in the L.A. suburb all week.

The film follows a group of high school friends attempting to reconnect on a Vegas getaway until a hot outsider -- played by Kim -- crashes the trip and sends their messy lives and strained friendships spiraling.

Kim and Brooks are friendly and share plenty of mutual friends, and recently hung out at Kate Hudson's New Year’s Eve party in Aspen.