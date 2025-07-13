Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Eva Longoria Stuns in Orange Bikini While Soaking Up the Sun

eva longoria orange you glad to see me 🍊

By TMZ Staff
Published
Eva Longoria at the Beach in Spain
Launch Gallery
Nothing Rhymes With Orange Bikini Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Eva Longoria is turning up the heat in Spain -- and proving that 50 has never looked so good!

The actress was photographed soaking up the sun during a beach day in Marbella, Spain on Saturday, alongside her husband José Bastón and their son Santiago.

Eva Longoria 7
Backgrid

Rocking a vibrant orange bikini, the 50-year-old "Desperate Housewives" alum turned heads as she flaunted her toned figure while splashing in the waves, lounging in the sand, and laughing with her family.

Eva-Longoria--backgrid-3
Backgrid

The trio looked like the picture of happiness, making memories under the Mediterranean sun and embracing every carefree moment. Eva’s glowing smile and effortless beach glam only added to the magic of the family outing.

Longoria is currently in production on the third installment of "Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain," the CNN series she hosts and produces.

Related articles