Eva Longoria Stuns in Orange Bikini While Soaking Up the Sun

orange you glad to see me 🍊

Eva Longoria is turning up the heat in Spain -- and proving that 50 has never looked so good!

The actress was photographed soaking up the sun during a beach day in Marbella, Spain on Saturday, alongside her husband José Bastón and their son Santiago.

Rocking a vibrant orange bikini, the 50-year-old "Desperate Housewives" alum turned heads as she flaunted her toned figure while splashing in the waves, lounging in the sand, and laughing with her family.

The trio looked like the picture of happiness, making memories under the Mediterranean sun and embracing every carefree moment. Eva’s glowing smile and effortless beach glam only added to the magic of the family outing.