Eva Longoria Flaunts Bikini Body On Beach Day With Christina Milian

Here's Eva Longoria flaunting her bikini body in some skimpy animal-print swimwear ... and she's looking hot ... rawr!!!

Eva was all smiles as she hit a beach in Marbella, Spain with her equally hot friend, Christina Milian. MILF alert!!!

Check out the photos ... you wouldn't know it, but Eva turned the big 5-0 a couple months back.

Eva and Christina played with their kids, did a little crabbing along the shore and soaked up the sun on what looks like a beautiful summer's day in the south of Spain.

While Christina kept it more modest in a chic light green mini sundress, Eva commanded attention in her leopard-print string bikini ... leaving little to the imagination.

Eva's been serving looks at Spanish beaches over the past few weeks, and she keeps getting folks to come back for more ... so click through the gallery and enjoy her latest look.

We've been told Eva's currently in production on the third installment of "Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain," the CNN series she hosts and produces ... and it seems beach days are her favorite off-day activity.