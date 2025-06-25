Eva Longoria Shows Off Bikini Bod During Fun-Filled Beach Day in Spain

Eva Longoria’s back at it -- serving beach babe realness and making damn sure we all see it loud and clear with another sun-soaked shoreline strut.

The 50-year-old was total summer goals as she hit up the hot spot Nosso Marbella in Spain Tuesday -- absolutely slaying in a tiny navy bikini that showed off her bronzed, sculpted bod to perfection.

Eva wasn’t just any beach bunny -- she was a chic one, rocking her bikini with an unbuttoned light blue shirt, fedora, and shades.

She was all about that ocean life -- splashing around, flashing a big grin, soaking her hair, and living it all the way up. Basically, beach day: conquered!