Eva Longoria Donates $1 Million To Support L.A. Wildfire Relief

Eva Longoria is making a seven-figure donation to help folks displaced by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles ... with an assist from a billionaire.

The actress and her foundation pledged a $1 million donation to help wildfire victims ... and the money is coming from the $50 million Jeff Bezos Courage and Civility Award she earned.

Eva won the award back in March and she has a decade to use the funds on charitable causes ... so she's already putting the money to good use.

Eva's donation is earmarked for Julian Castro's Latino Community Foundation and the California Community Foundation ... and the funds will help the immediate and long-term needs of folks who lost everything in the L.A. fires.

Thousands of families have been displaced by the Palisades and Eaton fires ... with over 12,000 structures destroyed around L.A. ... and folks need all the help they can get right now.