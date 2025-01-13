Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Eva Longoria Donates $1 Million To Support L.A. Wildfire Relief

Eva Longoria I'm Donating $1M To L.A. Wildfire Relief ... Shoutout Jeff Bezos

eva longoria pacific palisades fire
Getty Composite

Eva Longoria is making a seven-figure donation to help folks displaced by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles ... with an assist from a billionaire.

The actress and her foundation pledged a $1 million donation to help wildfire victims ... and the money is coming from the $50 million Jeff Bezos Courage and Civility Award she earned.

Pasadena and Altadena Fire
Launch Gallery
Pasadena and Altadena Fire Launch Gallery

Eva won the award back in March and she has a decade to use the funds on charitable causes ... so she's already putting the money to good use.

Eva's donation is earmarked for Julian Castro's Latino Community Foundation and the California Community Foundation ... and the funds will help the immediate and long-term needs of folks who lost everything in the L.A. fires.

eva longoria recent sub
Getty

Thousands of families have been displaced by the Palisades and Eaton fires ... with over 12,000 structures destroyed around L.A. ... and folks need all the help they can get right now.

Other celebs donating to relief efforts include Beyoncé, Paris Hilton, Anthony Davis and Jason Oppenheim ... just to name a few.

related articles