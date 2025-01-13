The Weeknd Cancels Rose Bowl Concert, Postpones Album Amid L.A. Wildfires

The Weeknd is putting his projects on hold, like many others, in light of the devastating L.A. wildfires tearing through the city.

The singer shared the news on IG Monday -- out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County, his January 25 concert at the Rose Bowl has been scrapped.

He also announced the release date of his sixth studio album, "Hurry Up Tomorrow," has been pushed back a week, to Jan 31.

The Weeknd -- real name Abel Tesfaye -- in a follow-up post shared his thoughts are with everyone impacted by the fires, and right now his focus is on supporting the recovery of the affected communities.